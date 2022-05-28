Stubbs went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Mets.
The backstop took Chasen Shreve deep in the sixth inning as the Phillies tried unsuccessfully to climb out of an early 7-0 hole. Stubbs has made the most of his infrequent opportunities for playing time behind J.T. Realmuto, batting .379 (11-for-29) in 11 games with two homers, one steal, four runs and six RBI.
