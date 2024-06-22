Stubbs isn't in the Phillies' lineup for Saturday's game versus Arizona.
The lefty-hitting Stubbs will take a seat Saturday as the lefty-throwing Tommy Henry starts on the bump for the D-backs. Rafael Marchan will instead start at catcher while batting ninth.
