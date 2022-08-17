Stubbs went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and an additional run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Reds.

Stubbs slugged one of five Phillies home runs on the night and now sports a superb .898 OPS over 90 plate appearances this season. Though his production would warrant more playing time on most teams, Stubbs is expected to remain one of baseball's more lightly used No. 2 catchers while J.T. Realmuto is available. Realmuto is back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale after getting a rare rest day Tuesday.