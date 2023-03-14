Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Stubbs will undergo imaging tests on his right knee, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stubbs began experiencing right knee irritation while playing for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic and has since bowed out of the tournament. Thomson said it doesn't seem to be anything overly concerning, but the Phillies want to know exactly what they're dealing with as they welcome the 29-year-old catcher back to spring camp.