Stubbs went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

With the Phillies in danger of not only losing but being shut out, Stubbs rode to the rescue with a walkoff blast against current Miami closer Tanner Scott in the ninth inning. Stubbs doesn't see much action behind J.T. Realmuto, but he's making an impact when he is in the lineup, batting .342 (13-for-38) on the year with three homers and nine RBI.