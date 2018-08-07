Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws eight scoreless in no-decision
Arrieta allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out four over eight scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
The results were much better than eight swinging strikes and 17-of-28 first-pitch strikes would suggest. That's been a theme throughout the season, with Arrieta posting a top-10 ERA in the NL so far and outperforming the estimators by close to a run. Some pitchers can stave off regression for longer than others, but with Arrieta having just a 9.8 percent K-BB rate, it's wise to expect some regression over the remainder of the season. He lines up to face the Padres in San Diego this weekend.
