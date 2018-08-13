Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Yields five earned in loss
Arrieta (9-7) took the loss against the Padres on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in the Phillies' 9-3 defeat.
Arrieta had been on fire coming into this contest and was coming off an eight-inning shutout of the Diamondbacks, but he couldn't keep it rolling as the Padres tagged him for five earned and chased him from the contest. The first-year Phillie is putting up solid numbers overall in 2018 with a 3.33 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 132.1 innings so he still provides respectable fantasy value even if he's not quite the force he once was during his peak days with the Cubs. He's scheduled to take the hill next against the Mets on Friday.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws eight scoreless in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out seven in win over Red Sox•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Quality start in win over Dodgers•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Escapes with no-decision against Padres•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses gem Friday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans eight in win over Bucs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...