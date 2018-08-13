Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Yields five earned in loss

Arrieta (9-7) took the loss against the Padres on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in the Phillies' 9-3 defeat.

Arrieta had been on fire coming into this contest and was coming off an eight-inning shutout of the Diamondbacks, but he couldn't keep it rolling as the Padres tagged him for five earned and chased him from the contest. The first-year Phillie is putting up solid numbers overall in 2018 with a 3.33 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 132.1 innings so he still provides respectable fantasy value even if he's not quite the force he once was during his peak days with the Cubs. He's scheduled to take the hill next against the Mets on Friday.