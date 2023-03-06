McArthur (elbow) has made three Grapefruit League appearances to date, striking out two and walking one and giving up one hit over three scoreless frames.

McArthur concluded the 2022 season on the Phillies' 60-day injured list after developing a right elbow stress reaction coming out of his final minor-league appearance at Double-A Reading on June 21. The 26-year-old right-hander has since been added back to the Phillies' 40-man roster, but he doesn't appear to be a serious candidate to win a rotation spot for the big club coming out of camp and will most likely be headed back to Reading or to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.