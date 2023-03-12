The Phillies optioned McArthur to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
The 26-year-old right-hander wasn't able to secure a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen after he was tagged for three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings across his five Grapefruit League appearances. McArthur is still awaiting his big-league debut, but the Phillies' decision to keep him on the 40-man roster over the offseason suggests the organization thinks he can become a contributor in the majors at some point in 2023.