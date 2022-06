McArthur was recalled and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow stress reaction Wednesday.

McArthur was working as a starter at Double-A Reading to begin the season, and he posted a 5.05 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 57 innings over 13 starts. However, he'll be forced to miss at least two months due to his elbow injury. It's not yet clear when the right-hander is expected to return, but he should head back to the minors once he's considered healthy.