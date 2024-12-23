The Phillies signed Ross to a one-year, $4 million contract Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Ross essentially slides into the swingman role vacated by free agent Spencer Turnbull. The 31-year-old Ross fared much better in relief (1.98 ERA, 24.1 percent strikeout rate) than he did as a starter (4.98 ERA, 18.7 percent strikeout rate) with the Brewers in 2024.