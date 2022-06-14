Romero (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Phillies' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Romero is ready for game action as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in May of last year. He'll presumably need a lengthy rehab assignment before he's activated off the injured list. He's far from guaranteed to head to the active roster once cleared, as he's thrown just 19.2 career major-league innings, struggling to a 7.32 ERA.