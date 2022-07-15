Romero (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Romero spent the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May of 2021, but he began a rehab assignment in mid-June and posted a 1.54 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 11.2 innings over 11 appearances in the minors. The southpaw earned seven holds over 23 appearances during his first two seasons in the majors, and it's possible that he'll work his way into some setup duties during the second half of the 2022 season.