The Phillies optioned Romero to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Romero was sent out to make room on the 26-man active roster for Bailey Falter, who was called up from Triple-A ahead of his scheduled start against the Cubs last weekend. After being activated from the 60-day injured list July 15, Romero made two appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen prior to his demotion.

More News