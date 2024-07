The Phillies promoted Crawford from High-A Jersey Shore to Double-A Reading on Friday.

Crawford didn't immediately report to Reading over the weekend since he took part in the All-Star Futures Game in Arlington, Texas, so his Double-A debut will have to wait until the second half of the season. The 20-year-old outfielder earned the promotion to Reading after slashing .301/.349/.438 with six home runs and 27 stolen bases across 317 plate appearances with Jersey Shore.