It's unknown if Crawford (concussion) will play again this season, MLB.com reports.

Crawford departed Triple-A Lehigh Valley's contest on Sept. 4 following a collision with Otto Kemp on a fly ball, and the former remains in the concussion protocol after going on the injured list on Sept. 5. Lehigh Valley's season finale is scheduled for Sept. 21, which gives Crawford a bit more than a week to recover in order to return before the campaign ends. The 21-year-old speedster is one of Philadelphia's top prospects, slashing .334/.411/.452 with 34 extra-base hits, 47 RBI, 88 runs scored and 46 stolen bases across 506 plate appearances in the minor leagues.