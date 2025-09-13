Phillies' Justin Crawford: Recovering from concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
It's unknown if Crawford (concussion) will play again this season, MLB.com reports.
Crawford departed Triple-A Lehigh Valley's contest on Sept. 4 following a collision with Otto Kemp on a fly ball, and the former remains in the concussion protocol after going on the injured list on Sept. 5. Lehigh Valley's season finale is scheduled for Sept. 21, which gives Crawford a bit more than a week to recover in order to return before the campaign ends. The 21-year-old speedster is one of Philadelphia's top prospects, slashing .334/.411/.452 with 34 extra-base hits, 47 RBI, 88 runs scored and 46 stolen bases across 506 plate appearances in the minor leagues.
More News
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Moves past quad injury•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Dealing with quad injury•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Moving to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Among cuts by Philadelphia•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Bumped up to Double-A•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Thriving early on at High-A•