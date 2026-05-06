Phillies' Justin Crawford: Sitting versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
The left-handed-swinging Crawford will get a day off as the Athletics send southpaw Jeffrey Springs to the bump. Brandon Marsh will shift over to center field, and Felix Reyes will get a start in left field for the Phillies.
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