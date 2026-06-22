Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Phillies' Kyle Backhus: Expected to be activated Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Backhus (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Backhus will make his return to the major-league roster after missing nearly two months of action while nursing left elbow inflammation. The southpaw made five appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley during his minor-league rehab assignment, tossing 4.2 innings of one-run ball while striking out seven batters. Backhus will provide Philadelphia with another left-handed option out of the bullpen to go with Jose Alvarado and Tim Mayza.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!