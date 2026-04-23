Backhus allowed one run on two hits across one inning of work as an opener Wednesday against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Backhus needed 15 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done in the first inning, but the Cubs, who have been one of the best offenses in the majors over the last 10 days, still found a way to score against him. Backhus should return to his regular role in the bullpen moving forward and has been pitching well of late, tossing four scoreless outings over six appearances this month, with a 2.45 ERA across 7.1 innings.