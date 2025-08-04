Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Tigers.

Schwarber was the only Phillie with multiple hits in this contest, which included an eighth-inning solo shot off Tyler Holton. That long ball moved Schwarber into a tie with Shohei Ohtani for the National League lead with 38 homers on the year. Schwarber has added a .254/.379/.578 slash line, 88 RBI, 77 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 111 contests. He hit .264 with a 1.093 OPS in a 12-homer barrage in July, so there's been no slowing down for Philadelphia's main designated hitter.