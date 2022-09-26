Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two solo homers, three runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta.

The lefty slugger belted a leadoff home run followed by another solo blast in the third inning, both coming against start Charlie Morton. Schwarber is now up to 42 homers with 87 RBI and 93 runs scored through 146 games. He'd been stuck in a 1-for-15 slump with eight punchouts since his last long ball Sep. 20. Schwarber improved his season slash line to .214/.314/.487.