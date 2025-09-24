Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

The veteran slugger got the Phillies on the board by taking Edward Cabrera deep in the first inning. It was Schwarber's fourth long ball in the last nine games and his 54th of the season, and with five games left on the regular-season schedule, he's four HR short of Ryan Howard's franchise record of 58 set in 2006.