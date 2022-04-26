Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.
Schwarber drilled a two-run double off Kyle Freeland in the third inning, ending a three-game stretch without any RBI. The 29-year-old is slashing just .177/.261/.419 through 69 plate appearances. He's an improved 8-for-30 (.267) over his last eight outings, however.
