Schwarber exited Thursday's game against the Marlins due to a mild right calf strain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Schwarber was replaced by a pinch runner in the fifth inning after drawing a walk, and he's considered day-to-day after receiving his initial diagnosis. Prior his departure, he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. If he's forced to miss any additional time, Matt Vierling would likely see increased playing time.