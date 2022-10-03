Schwarber went 2-for-3 with three RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.
Schwarber cleared the bases with a three-run single in the fifth inning. He has three multi-RBI performances over his last 11 games but he didn't drive in a run in any of the other eight contests. The lefty slugger owns an .815 OPS with 92 RBI and 68 extra-base hits this season.
