Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Marlins.

He got the Phillies on the board by taking Jesus Luzardo deep in the sixth inning, but Schwarber's club was already staring at a 4-0 deficit at that point. It's the slugger's third homer in 11 games to begin the season, but so far the shift restrictions haven't had the anticipated effect on his batting average, as Schwarber's batting just .200 (9-for-45) with a 3:16 BB:K.