Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a walk, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Angels.

He set the tone for the night by launching a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning off rookie Cole Silseth, before adding another off Jaime Barria in the sixth. Schwarber has gone yard four times in the last four games among his six hits as he looks to climb out of a deep hole at the plate, and on the season he's slashing .200/.322/.467 with 14 homers, 27 RBI and 31 runs in 50 contests.