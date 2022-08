Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Schwarber contributed to a booming start for Philadelphia, plating a run with a single in the second inning and slugging a three-run shot to right field in the fourth. The long ball was his 36th of the season, putting him three ahead of Paul Goldschmidt for the National League lead. Schwarber is now two homers shy of the career-high mark of 38 he established with the Cubs in 2019.