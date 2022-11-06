Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series.

Schwarber blasted his third homer of the World Series and his sixth of the postseason, a 395-foot shot off Framber Valdez in the sixth inning. This home run marked a new career high for the playoffs despite losing the series to the Astros. The 29-year-old put the finishing touches on an impressive postseason, hitting .218 with a .392 OBP (15 walks) -- Schwarber walked for the eighth straight game Saturday night.