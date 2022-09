Schwarber went 2-for-3 with one double and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Schwarber increased the Phillies' lead to four with a one-out homer off righty reliever Cory Abbott in the eighth. The outfielder has been a little lackluster in his last 18 games, recording an OPS of .663 in 79 plate appearances. The 29-year-old slugs off right-handed pitching with 28 home runs in 324 at-bats compared to just nine home runs in 175 at-bats against lefties.