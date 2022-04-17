Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an 11-3 loss Sunday in Miami.
After starting the season with a .094 batting average in the leadoff spot, Schwarber was moved to fifth in the lineup and had his best performance since opening day. He singled in the second and hit a solo blast in the eighth, snapping a 1-for-28 streak where he struck out 12 times in the process. The 29-year-old has appeared in left field in all but two of those contests.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Sits for first time•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers in Philadelphia debut•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Strikes deal with Phillies•
-
Kyle Schwarber: Turns down mutual option•
-
Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Hits grand slam•
-
Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Tallies three hits in win•