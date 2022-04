Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 6-5 loss Tuesday in Colorado.

Schwarber hit a two-run blast in the sixth off lefty Ty Blach and added a RBI single in the eighth. His home run was just his second hit, and first home run, off a left-handed pitcher as a Phillie. Since dropping out of the leadoff spot, the slugger has gone 4-for-12 with two home runs.