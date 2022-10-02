Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in an 8-2 victory over the Nationals on Saturday.

Schwarber helped power his team to victory in a game with serious playoff implications by launching a couple of solo shots. The performance moves him to 44 long balls on the season, second only to Aaron Judge. The most home runs that Schwarber had previously hit in a single season was 38 in 2019. He currently has 89 RBI and could be on the precipice of surpassing his career-high total of 92 from that same year.