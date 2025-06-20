Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Launches solo shot in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 2-1 win over Miami.
Schwarber cracked homer No. 23 for the season and his fourth of the month of June so far. The veteran slugger has seen his average dip a bit -- he's now hitting .241 this year after batting .262 as of May 17 -- but that hasn't impeded his power production very much. Over his last 136 plate appearances (31 games), Schwarber is slashing .211/.338/.474 with eight long balls, six doubles and 20 RBI to go with 20 runs scored.
