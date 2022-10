Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Monday's 3-0 win over the Astros.

The Philadelphia slugger crushed Houston's pitching staff with two long balls which accounted for two of Philadelphia's three runs on the night. Schwarber now has an NL best 46 home runs this season and has reached 94 RBI and 100 runs scored, all career highs. He is slashing .219/.324/.506 in 154 games this season.