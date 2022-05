Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Make it three homers in two games for Schwarber and seven total this season. Both were off future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer on Sunday. Schwarber is no longer leading off and he's batting just .200, but he has a strong .838 OPS on the strength of 12 walks and 10 extra-base hits.