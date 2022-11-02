Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Schwarber made the score 6-0 with a two-run blast off Lance McCullers in the fifth inning Tuesday night, the fourth homer of five for the Phillies during Game 3. The 29-year-old continued his solid postseason, hitting his fourth homer and recording his 12th walk. By reaching base two more times in his four plate appearances, Schwarber's postseason OBP has climbed to a stellar .400. Getting on base is important for the leadoff man in any lineup, and Schwarber's success at reaching base is one of the many reasons why the Phillies are just two wins away from winning the World Series. He will look to keep the positive momentum going against projected starter Christian Javier in Game 4.