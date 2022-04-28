site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Apr 28, 2022
Schwarber will sit Thursday against the Rockies.
Schwarber will get a rest with lefty Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado. After going hitless in his last two games, he's now hitting just .164/.273/.388 on the year, though he does at least have four home runs. Matt Vierling will take over in left field.
