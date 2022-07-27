Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.
The Phillies' leadoff man put his team on the board for the first time on the night in the sixth inning, when he took Spencer Strider deep for his 31st home run of the season. Schwarber maintains a three-homer lead over Atlanta's Austin Riley for the National League lead in the category, but the power production has come with a major drain in batting average (.203 over 355 at-bats on the season). The 29-year-old's .309 on-base percentage is similarly unremarkable for a leadoff hitter, but interim manager Rob Thomson thus far hasn't shown an inclination to move Schwarber down the lineup. Schwarber will start in left field and handle the table-setting role once again in Wednesday's series finale.
