Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

Schwarber has posted extra-base hits (two doubles and one home run) in three of his last four starts, bringing him up to 49 for the season. Though he's been an excellent source of counting stats this season with five steals, 70 runs and 67 RBI in addition to the power production, he's been a massive drain in the batting-average category with a .207 mark in 401 at-bats. Like he has throughout his career, Schwarber is walking at a high rate (12.6 percent), so the Phillies will likely stick with him as their table setter. He'll man left field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's contest.