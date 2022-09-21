Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run in Tuesday's 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays.

Schwarber's eighth-inning blast off reliever Julian Merryweather was his third in five games and his 40th of the season. Though he holds a three-homer edge on Atlanta's Austin Riley for the National League lead in the category, Schwarber's power production has largely gone unnoticed while the Yankees' Aaron Judge owns a 20-homer advantage over Schwarber for the MLB lead. Even so, Schwarber has still paid dividends for those that invested in him in fantasy drafts, as his power output to go along with his 87 runs, 81 RBI and seven stolen bases has mostly offset his lowly .213 batting average over 525 at-bats.