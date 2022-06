Schwarber went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Schwarber took a break from flexing his power, instead showing off a little speed by stealing second after his RBI single in the fifth inning. He's hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 10-for-38 (.263) with four homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored in that span. For the season, the outfielder is slashing .215/.339/.488 with 20 homers, 42 RBI, 50 runs scored and four steals in 71 contests.