Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Schwarber was hit by a pitch in his second at-bat and came around to score the Phillies' first run later that inning after stealing second base. He then tried to spark a comeback for Philadelphia in the seventh with a leadoff double before coming around to score the team's second and final run of the game on a Bryce Harper groundout. Schwarber is hitting just .207 in September with six homers, nine RBI and 14 runs scored to go along with three steals.