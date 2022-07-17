Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-0 win over the Marlins.
Schwarber has met expectations from a power standpoint thus far in July, as his long ball Saturday was his sixth in 14 games this month. However, Schwarber has produced only four other hits in his 56 at-bats in July and has drawn only three walks. The Phillies continue to deploy Schwarber as their leadoff man, but interim manager Rob Thomson could consider adjusting the lineup coming out of the All-Star break in light of Schwarber's struggles to consistently get on base over the past few weeks.
