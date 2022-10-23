Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a walk during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Schwarber continued to be an OBP machine during the NLCS, reaching base three more times including a 429-foot blast off Luis Garcia in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old has an astonishing .529 OBP in the NLCS with one RBI in all four games. After entering the NLCS just 1-for-20 in the postseason, Schwarber has completely turned it around, and he is making an impact nightly for the Phillies, who are one win away from reaching the World Series. Schwarber is 4-for-11 with two homers in his career against projected Game 5 starter Yu Darvish.