Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's Game 3 of the NLCS in the 4-2 win over the Padres.

Schwarber hit his second homer of the NLCS, a 405-foot blast off Joe Musgrove to begin the bottom of the first inning, setting the tone for the Phillies in the crucial win. The 28-year-old has knocked in a run in all three games of the NLCS, and he is now one shy of 100 RBI for the season. Coming into the offseason as one of the top targets in free agency, Schwarber is delivering on his four-year, $79 million contract. The big-swinging lefty has a .500 OBP and two homers over 12 plate appearances in the NLCS, proving to be a hard out for Padres pitchers.