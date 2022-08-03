Schwarber went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a 13-1 loss Tuesday in Atlanta.

Schwarber never put the ball in play as he walked twice and struck out twice. His third-inning stolen base was his fifth of the season, setting a new career high. After walking just five times in his last 115 plate appearances, the outfielder showed his patience Tuesday with his first multi-walk game since June 28. Since the All-Star break, he's 7-for-43 with four homers and 14 strikeouts.