Schwarber went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 2-1 win in Miami.
Schwarber walked and stole his seventh base of the season in the first inning. He's 7-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season after going 12-for-23 in his first seven seasons. Tuesday's game was just the third time in his last 14 games where he did not strike out. With 179 strikeouts through 141 games, he has a good shot at fanning 200 times this year.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers against Nationals•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Hits NL-leading 36th homer•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers in win•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Drives in two in return•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Ready to go Friday•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Likely out until Friday•