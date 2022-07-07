Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

Schwarber supplied all the offense for the Phillies in this one, launching a solo home run off Josiah Gray in the fourth frame and another off him in the sixth. He has now gone deep 27 times this season and four times in the last two days. Schwarber has been mashing the ball lately, producing a .288 average with nine homers, 18 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base over his last 13 contests. He has been a crucial part of keeping the Phillies' offense afloat while Bryce Harper (thumb) has been on the 10-day injured list since June 26.