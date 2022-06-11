Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Schwarber's homer came in the bottom of the second inning, sending Bryson Stott and Garrett Stubbs home and giving the Phillies a 5-0 lead. It was Scwharber's fifth home run of June and 16th of the season. After batting .196 in May, the outfielder is off to a hot start in June, with a .344 average. The lefty is slashing .210/.329/.488 after Friday's game.

